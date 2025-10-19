Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan to participate in EC meeting of foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan to participate in EC meeting of foreign ministers

    The European Council will hold a meeting of foreign ministers themed "Interregional Security and Connectivity," Report informs.

    The meeting, scheduled for October 20 in Luxembourg, is expected to bring together EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

    Discussions will cover a range of topics, including a new sanctions package against Moscow, the Russia-Ukraine war, the strategic importance of the Black Sea, the situation in the Middle East, and the current geopolitical and security dynamics in the region.

