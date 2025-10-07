Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

The World Telecommunication Development Conference will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2025.

Report informs, cting the page of Azerbaijan's mission to UN, that Azerbaijan"s representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, met with the Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, and participated in an ITU briefing.

