    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:51
    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference

    The World Telecommunication Development Conference will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2025.

    Report informs, cting the page of Azerbaijan's mission to UN, that Azerbaijan"s representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, met with the Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, and participated in an ITU briefing.

    The statement emphasizes that the World Telecommunication Development Conference will take place in Azerbaijan in November of this year.

    World Telecommunication Development Conference International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava
    Azərbaycan Ümumdünya Telekommunikasiyanın İnkişafı Konfransına ev sahibliyi edəcək
    Азербайджан примет Всемирную конференцию по развитию телекоммуникаций

