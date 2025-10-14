Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaboration

The Azerbaijani Justice Ministry has held discussions with a delegation from the Ministry of Justice and other government institutions of Tajikistan on bilateral cooperation in the field of justice, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry.

It was noted that the Tajik delegation visited Azerbaijan to study the country's experience in the operation of penitentiary institutions and probation services.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice and Head of the Penitentiary Service, Mirsaleh Seyidov. The meeting focused on institutional cooperation, legislation in the penitentiary field, protection of the rights and freedoms of prisoners and detainees, infrastructure modernization, construction of penitentiary facilities that meet modern standards, and other topics of mutual interest.

During the visit, the visitors got acquainted with the operations of the Baku Pretrial Detention Center, Correctional Facility No. 4, the Juvenile Penitentiary Institution, and the Umbaki Penitentiary Facility.

A separate meeting was held at the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice with the participation of Service Head Vugar Aghayev, senior staff members, and representatives of the Baku City Probation Office.

The event included discussions on expanding cooperation between the justice authorities of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, exchanging best practices, and exploring prospects for future joint projects.