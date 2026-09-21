Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for FIFA U-15 World Cup

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:24
    Azerbaijan simplifies visa procedures for FIFA U-15 World Cup

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order simplifying visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to Azerbaijan in connection with the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival for boys.

    According to Report, under the Order, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan for the tournament and presenting any of the documents specified below will be able to obtain visas at Azerbaijan's international airports from September 22 to November 5, 2026.

    The following documents will serve as grounds for issuing a visa:

    • an official invitation letter from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA);

    • a document confirming accreditation through the electronic registration system in accordance with the relevant rules of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

    Under the Order, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must inform FIFA, the International Air Transport Association and the relevant authorities of foreign countries about the simplified visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons traveling to Azerbaijan for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

    The ministry must also ensure that information on the simplified visa procedures, as well as the possibility of obtaining an electronic visa through the ASAN Visa system, is published on the websites of the ministry and Azerbaijan's embassies and consulates abroad.

    Azerbaijan's State Migration Service must inform airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan about the simplified visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving for the championship and festival.

    Ilham Aliyev International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) 2026 FIFA World Cup
    FIFA U-15 üzrə ilk dünya çempionatı ilə əlaqədar Azərbaycana gələnlər üçün viza proseduru sadələşdirilib
    Азербайджан упрощает визовый режим для гостей чемпионата мира и фестиваля по футболу U-15

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