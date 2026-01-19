Azerbaijan, Serbia to hold political consultations on February 3

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Inter-ministerial political consultations between Azerbaijan and Serbia will take place on February 3 in Baku, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladislavljević told Report.

    According to the ambassador, a busy schedule of bilateral contacts at high and top levels is expected throughout the year, including mutual visits by the presidents, visits by foreign ministers and parliamentary speakers, as well as the holding of political consultations.

    He noted that at least ten or even more political events are planned for this year. One of the first will be the next round of bilateral political consultations to be held on February 3 in Baku.

    Vladislavljević added that the State Secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will visit Baku to take part in the consultations.

