Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership and security

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

They exchanged views on cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, transport and humanitarian fields, as well as regional and international security issues.

The ministers highlighted the importance of high-level contacts, political dialogue and interparliamentary ties in advancing bilateral relations.

They also emphasized the role of key cooperation mechanisms, including the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council, the Intergovernmental Commission and regular political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.