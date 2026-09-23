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    Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership and security

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 19:38
    Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership and security

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects for developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

    They exchanged views on cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy, transport and humanitarian fields, as well as regional and international security issues.

    The ministers highlighted the importance of high-level contacts, political dialogue and interparliamentary ties in advancing bilateral relations.

    They also emphasized the role of key cooperation mechanisms, including the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council, the Intergovernmental Commission and regular political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.

    Marko Đurić Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Ceyhun Bayramovla Serbiyanın XİN rəhbəri ikitərəfli tərəfdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Джейхун Байрамов и Марко Джурич обсудили перспективы стратегического партнерства
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