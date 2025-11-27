Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 12:52
    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Azerbaijan and Senegal have discussed strengthening digital cooperation between the two countries, Report informs referring to TechAfricaNews.

    On the sidelines of the CMDT-25 conference, Senegal's Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Alioune Sall, met with Farid Osmanov, President of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IAAD), to discuss strengthening digital cooperation between the two countries.

    During the meeting, the IAAD presented its major achievements, including the MyGov super-application, which serves two million users, and a comprehensive digital strategy encompassing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital identity. The agency also highlighted the Digital Bridge initiative, which connects government platforms with private sector entities such as banks.

    Minister Sall shared Senegal's vision under the New Deal Technologique, focusing on the digitalization of public administration through Digital ID systems, a single-window platform, PKI infrastructure, and interoperability. The strategy also emphasizes the development of digital services, expansion of connectivity infrastructure, growth of the digital economy, and inclusion and training programs.

    Both parties expressed readiness to cooperate, particularly through the exchange of experience and structured collaboration on public administration digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity. They agreed to move toward formalizing a partnership framework to support these initiatives.

    Azerbaijan Senegal Farid Osmanov
    Азербайджан и Сенегал усиливают сотрудничество в сфере цифрового развития

    Latest News

    13:33

    Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman

    Business
    13:11

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    Region
    13:09

    Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical products

    Business
    13:07

    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Tourism
    12:58
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Foreign policy
    12:49

    Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projects

    Business
    12:47
    Photo

    4th meeting of Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission underway in Baku

    Business
    All News Feed