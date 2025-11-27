Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

Azerbaijan and Senegal have discussed strengthening digital cooperation between the two countries, Report informs referring to TechAfricaNews.

On the sidelines of the CMDT-25 conference, Senegal's Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Alioune Sall, met with Farid Osmanov, President of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IAAD), to discuss strengthening digital cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the IAAD presented its major achievements, including the MyGov super-application, which serves two million users, and a comprehensive digital strategy encompassing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital identity. The agency also highlighted the Digital Bridge initiative, which connects government platforms with private sector entities such as banks.

Minister Sall shared Senegal's vision under the New Deal Technologique, focusing on the digitalization of public administration through Digital ID systems, a single-window platform, PKI infrastructure, and interoperability. The strategy also emphasizes the development of digital services, expansion of connectivity infrastructure, growth of the digital economy, and inclusion and training programs.

Both parties expressed readiness to cooperate, particularly through the exchange of experience and structured collaboration on public administration digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity. They agreed to move toward formalizing a partnership framework to support these initiatives.