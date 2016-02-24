Azerbaijan sends note to Russia

'Presenting offensive weapons and military equipment to Armenia does not serve resolution of the conflict'

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has sent a note to the Russian MFA in regard with the information spread on media about entering into force of the credit agreement in the cost of 200 million USD on February 10, 2016, which considers purchase of weapons and military equipment for Armenia by Russia.'

Report informs, Head of the press service of Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters.

'Azerbaijan has repeatedly drew attention of the international community into the irrefutable facts on the concentration of military equipment and ammunition, including offensive weapons bought by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. By placing weapons and ammunition, which have been got as an end user without consent of the exporting country in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia severely violates relevant regimes and transparency on its international legal obligations and control over weapons.

Providing Armenia with offensive weapons and military equipment in the condition of continuation of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia as well as strengthening its military presence in the occupied territories does not serve resolution of the conflict, in contrary, leads to continuation of occupation of Azerbaijani territories and increase of tension.

Providing Armenia with such offensive weapons and technique is met with strict negative reaction by Azerbaijani community. In accordance with end-user certificate, Azerbaijani side expects guarantee of the exporting party regarding not placing these weapons and military technique in the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia as well as on Armenian-Azerbaijani border', H.Hajiyev stressed.