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    Azerbaijan says over 13% of its land contaminated by mines

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 09:02
    Azerbaijan says over 13% of its land contaminated by mines

    Azerbaijan is among the countries most heavily affected by landmines and unexploded ordnance, with more than 13% of its territory contaminated, according to a statement from the country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

    Report informs that the statement was issued on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

    Over the past 30 years, more than 3,400 people have fallen victim to landmines and explosive remnants of war, the mission said. Since November 2020 alone, 421 civilians-including women and children-have been affected by mine explosions. Of those, 72 were killed and 349 injured, with the toll continuing to rise.

    Widespread landmine contamination continues to hinder economic recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation efforts, while also posing significant obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the statement added.

    "Azerbaijan views mine clearance as a critical driver of sustainable development, supporting recovery and enabling access to land and resources essential for community resilience," the statement said. "Recognizing the strong link between demining and long-term development, as well as its significant impact on public welfare and national progress, Azerbaijan has officially declared humanitarian demining as its 18th National Sustainable Development Goal."

    The country also continues to promote mine action issues within the UN framework and to host international conferences on the subject.

    The statement highlighted the importance of a gender-sensitive approach to demining. As part of a joint project between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action and international partners, the country has established its first all-female demining teams-an initiative aimed at strengthening national capacity while expanding women's participation in the humanitarian sector.

    It concluded by emphasizing the importance of sustained international support in addressing the global landmine threat.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN International Day for Mine Awareness
    BMT yanında Daimi Nümayəndəlik: Azərbaycan mina çirklənməsindən ən çox əziyyət çəkən ölkələrdəndir
    Постпредство Азербайджана при ООН: Более 13% территории страны загрязнено минами

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