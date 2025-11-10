Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Netherlands

A concert program titled "My Azerbaijan: Rhythms of the Land of Fire" was organized in The Hague on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

Report informs with reference to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands, that the event was attended by representatives of Dutch state institutions, the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, political, public, business, cultural and academic circles, mass media, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mammad Ahmadzada noted that declaring 2025 as the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, and celebrating the fifth anniversary of Victory and State Flag Day with great pride these days is a celebration of the strengthening of Azerbaijan's statehood and national unity.

Ahmadzada called the event a bright symbol of peace, friendship, and Azerbaijani-Dutch cultural relations.

Afterwards, the artistic part of the event was presented. The colorful concert program featured Rhythm dance group performing various Azerbaijani dances.

Additionally, Azerbaijanis living in the Netherlands performed a musical composition with musicians who came from Azerbaijan.

The event was organized jointly by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands, the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, and the Azerbaijan-Netherlands Odlar Yurdu Society.