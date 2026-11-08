A series of events marking Victory Day on November 8 were held in Latvia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Hungary, organized by the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP) with support from the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Report informs.

One of the first events took place in Riga, Latvia. Moderated by ASAP's Riga representative Sehri Sultanli, it featured speeches by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Latvia Narmina Mustafayeva and Youth Foundation representative Zulfiyya Yagubova. They spoke about the Azerbaijani army's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

New York hosted an event titled "From Victory to the Future: Youth, Development and New Opportunities." Javid Ismayilov, first secretary at Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, highlighted the significance of the victory in the Patriotic War.

In London, a panel discussion titled "A Legacy of Unity: Youth Dialogue for Shared Impact" featured Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov. He said the victory had been achieved through the heroism of fallen service members and veterans, together with the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people.

The discussions also focused on opportunities and career prospects for Azerbaijani students abroad and their role in raising Azerbaijan's international profile.

In Toulouse, France, an event titled "Toward Victory: From Remembrance to Tomorrow" featured speeches by Isa Mammadov, Rza Movsumov, Saida Namazova, and ASAP representatives. They discussed the significance of the victory, national unity, and the heroism of those who had died in the war.

Speakers also highlighted the role of Azerbaijani youth abroad in preserving national values and communicating Azerbaijan's perspective to international audiences. A video dedicated to Victory Day was screened.

At an event in Budapest, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova spoke about the significance of the victory, describing the liberation of Shusha on November 8, 2020, as a major turning point in the war.

The Budapest event also featured musical performances and a photo exhibition depicting Azerbaijan's victory and reconstruction in the liberated territories.