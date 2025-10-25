Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

An international scientific conference titled "First in the region: Organ transplantation from a deceased donor – From successful experience to the future" is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sumgayit, Report informs.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee's Medical Service Department, the Central Customs Hospital, the Ministry of Health, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), and Florence Healthcare International.

The conference is attended by representatives of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, members of parliament, media and public figures, healthcare professionals, and specialists from relevant institutions.

Discussions focus on organ transplantation from deceased donors, achievements in the field, international experience, and future goals.