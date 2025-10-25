Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    Foreign policy
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 10:20
    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    An international scientific conference titled "First in the region: Organ transplantation from a deceased donor – From successful experience to the future" is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sumgayit, Report informs.

    The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee's Medical Service Department, the Central Customs Hospital, the Ministry of Health, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), and Florence Healthcare International.

    The conference is attended by representatives of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, members of parliament, media and public figures, healthcare professionals, and specialists from relevant institutions.

    Discussions focus on organ transplantation from deceased donors, achievements in the field, international experience, and future goals.

    Sumgayit international conference organ transplantation Florence Healthcare International
    Photo
    Sumqayıtda meyitdən orqan nəqli ilə bağlı beynəlxalq elmi konfrans keçirilir
    Photo
    В Сумгайыте проходит конференция по трансплантации органов от посмертных доноров

    Latest News

    10:59

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation

    Health
    10:43

    Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantation

    Health
    10:34

    Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical

    Other countries
    10:29

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Finance
    10:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    Foreign policy
    10:14

    US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president

    Other countries
    10:01

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World Championships

    Team sports
    09:51

    Victory Day concert to be held at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed