Azerbaijan's reps to UN emphasize commitment to sustainable development, human rights

Diplomats from the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN have participated in a number of events held during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

Mission Counselor Husniya Mammadova presented a paper at the thematic session "Rethinking Public-Investor Partnerships: Systemic Financing for Inclusive Transformation in Sustainable Development."

Mammadova emphasized Azerbaijan's innovative approach: "Our country has undergone a strategic transition from isolated projects to integrated ones, effectively combining public budgets, concessional loans, and private partnerships. This synergy allows for coordinated investments in energy and social infrastructure."

First Secretary of the Permanent Mission Shahriyar Hajiyev spoke at the session "Promotion and Protection of Human Rights."

"The right to freedom from torture and any inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is an inalienable human right that cannot be weakened. Effective protection mechanisms at the national and international levels are essential for its implementation," Hajiyev emphasized.

He also noted that Azerbaijan regularly adopts legislative and policy measures aimed at strengthening these principles. "In addition to ongoing reforms, the authorities attach particular importance to human rights training and educational events," the diplomat added.