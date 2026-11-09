The opening ceremony of Azerbaijan's national pavilion, dedicated to the theme "The Corridor of Dialogue", has been held in Antalya, Türkiye, within the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Report informs.

The pavilion, organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is designed as an international platform for cooperation and climate dialogue.

The Corridor of Dialogue concept continues the successful tradition of Azerbaijani pavilions at international climate forums, as the country presented the House of Solidarity at COP29 in Baku, and the Hall of Legacy at COP30 in Belem.

At the 244-square-meter venue, Azerbaijan is represented not only as a key hub for global climate dialogue but also as a crucial link in the physical infrastructure of green energy.

The focus is on the projects of four green energy corridors linking the renewable resources of Central Asia with the European market. These include a submarine cable along the bottom of the Black Sea, as well as lines passing through Central Asia, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria.

Separate sections of the pavilion are dedicated to renewable energy projects in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, declared a Green Energy Zone, the country's first battery energy storage system, as well as joint initiatives to protect the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea and joint programs to conserve the endangered Caspian seal, which this year became the official mascot of the pavilion for the first time.

Over the two weeks of the summit, more than 40 events, panel discussions, and bilateral meetings will be held at the pavilion. Key institutions and companies will participate in the business program, including Masdar, ACWA Power, BP, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, AIIB, EBRD, UNEP, the Green Climate Fund, FAO, as well as public organizations, including the IDEA campaign.

The main topics of discussion will be the partnership with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the field of green energy, the development of clean hydrogen production, energy transition mechanisms, water cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and the attraction of private capital to climate projects.

The COP31 climate summit, under the presidency of Türkiye and the negotiation leadership of Australia, will continue in Antalya until November 20.