Azerbaijan's multi-regional diplomacy reflected in president's summit streak

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in three summits within only the last ten days is a manifestation of Azerbaijan's multi-dimensional and multi-regional foreign policy, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

According to Hajiyev, only in the first ten days of October, President Ilham Aliyev participated in three different summits in three diverse geographies and formats:

• 1–2 October – EPC, Copenhagen. Meetings and discussions with the EU and other partner European countries.

• 6–7 October – Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala. Solidarity and unity of the Turkic World.

• 9–10 October – CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

"The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in three summits within only the last ten days is a manifestation of Azerbaijan's multi-dimensional and multi-regional foreign policy deriving from the variable geopolitical identities of Azerbaijan," reads the post.