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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's minister of emergency situations meets with Kyrgyz ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 14:00
    Azerbaijan's minister of emergency situations meets with Kyrgyz ambassador

    Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    The minister noted the importance of further developing ties with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan in the field of preventing and eliminating the consequences of emergency situations, civil defense, training of specialists, exchange of professional experience, and in other areas. He expressed confidence that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Baku will continue its efforts to develop cooperation.

    Mamytkanov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

    In this framework, the ambassador emphasized the mutual benefit of further expanding ties between the relevant structures of the two countries in the field of preventing and eliminating the consequences of emergency situations.

    The meeting participants discussed issues of mutual interest.

    Kamaladdin Heydarov Maksat Mamytkanov Ministry of Emergency Situations Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations
    Kəmaləddin Heydərov Qırğızıstan səfiri ilə qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələləri müzakirə edib
    Кемаледдин Гейдаров и посол Кыргызстана обсудили взаимодействие между МЧС

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