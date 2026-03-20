Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Tunisia on Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 15:58
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) congratulated the people and government of Tunisia on the occasion of Independence Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of Independence Day, we extend heartfelt congratulations to the people and Government of Tunisia.
Happy National Day, Tunisia!" the ministry said in a post on X.
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