    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crash

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 17:19
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crash

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding the plane crash, according to a post on the Ministry's account on the social media platform X, as quoted by Report.

    "We are deeply shocked by the news of the crash of a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to our brotherly Türkiye, in Georgian territory. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye and its Armed Forces over this tragic loss and wish patience to the families of the deceased," the statement said.

    The statement concluded by emphasizing that Azerbaijan always stands by its brotherly Türkiye.

