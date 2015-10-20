Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister to attend meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov plans to attend the next meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers. Report informs, Elmar Mammadyarov stated today at a press conference.

The event will be held at the invitation of the 2015 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić.

During the meeting, chairmanship of the organization will be transferred from Serbia to Germany.

The Ministerial Council is the central decision-making and governing body of the OSCE. The meeting, held annually, provides the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States an opportunity to review and assess the Organization's activities during the past year and offer national viewpoints on security matters.