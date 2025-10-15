Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson mull prospects for cooperation
- 15 October, 2025
- 15:40
Azerbaijan"s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Report that during the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Finland, priority areas during Finland's OSCE Chairmanship, the challenges facing the organization, the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE, as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period and the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of increasing mutual visits and maintaining dialogue to expand bilateral relations.
