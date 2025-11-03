Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets Turkish MP and party chairman

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets Turkish MP and party chairman

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Mustafa Destici, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and Chairman of the Great Unity Party (BBP), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

    During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of the fraternal, friendly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various areas.

    They emphasized that inter-parliamentary relations and contacts between political parties contribute to further deepening ties between the two brotherly nations.

    The meeting also covered regional security issues, the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction efforts, close cooperation within international organizations, and priorities within the Organization of Turkic States.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Turkiye Organization of Turkic States
    Photo
    Azərbaycan XİN başçısı Mustafa Destici ilə TDT-də prioritetlər ətrafında fikir mübadiləsi aparıb
    Photo
    Байрамов обсудил с главой турецкой партии приоритеты в ОТГ

    Latest News

    16:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in Rome

    Other countries
    16:26
    Photo

    When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in Baku

    Business
    16:20

    Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yet

    Region
    16:10

    UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:56

    Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

    Region
    15:43

    Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

    Foreign policy
    15:41

    Over 1M passengers transported via Absheron circular route in October

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed