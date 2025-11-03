Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets Turkish MP and party chairman

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Mustafa Destici, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and Chairman of the Great Unity Party (BBP), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of the fraternal, friendly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various areas.

They emphasized that inter-parliamentary relations and contacts between political parties contribute to further deepening ties between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting also covered regional security issues, the post-conflict situation in the region, reconstruction efforts, close cooperation within international organizations, and priorities within the Organization of Turkic States.