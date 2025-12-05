Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets NATO deputy chief in Vienna

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, the Foreign Ministry said, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, including security, defense, and energy security.

Bayramov also briefed Šekerinska on agreements reached during the Washington Summit, regional peace prospects, and plans related to transportation corridors.

The discussions further covered bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, as well as ongoing collaboration within NATO mechanisms.