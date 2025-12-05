Azerbaijan to attend 31st Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum in Washington

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), will travel to Washington on December 8 to participate in the 31st Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum.

According to Report, citing the Milli Majlis, the forum will address topics such as global security, parliamentary oversight mechanisms, and combating international sources of threats.

Meetings between Seyidov and several members of the US Congress are also planned during the visit.

The trip will conclude on December 12.