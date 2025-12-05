Death toll in Indonesia floods nears 850
Other countries
- 05 December, 2025
- 12:11
At least 846 people have been killed in severe flooding and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, while 547 others remain missing, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, Report informs via TASS.
The body added that around 2,700 people sustained injuries in the disaster. Earlier estimates had already put the death toll at more than 800.
According to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, the catastrophe was triggered by heavy rains that have pounded the region for over a week. Mudslides have destroyed homes, roads, and critical infrastructure, significantly complicating rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas.
Latest News
13:51
Photo
SOCAR to supply fuel to Damascus AirportEnergy
13:43
Photo
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to hold land competitions in near futureAIC
13:42
Creative Village exhibition to be held within OIC Culture FestivalCultural policy
13:38
Photo
OTS countries ink declaration in Baku on strengthening co-op in labor, social protectionForeign policy
13:30
Georgian journalist: BBC disseminated false information about AzerbaijanMedia
13:27
State minister: London, Baku have ambitious plans for defense co-op - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:27
Azerbaijan seeks to expand education cooperation with GeorgiaEducation and science
13:24
Western Azerbaijan Community: 'Our struggle for return to historical lands based on int'l law'Domestic policy
13:22
Photo