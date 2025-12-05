Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Cultural policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 12:07
    Karabakh horses were presented in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, where Azerbaijan's national music and dances also drew strong interest, the State Border Service told Report.

    The showcase took place during a grand ceremony dedicated to the 54th anniversary of the UAE's founding - National Day. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the event.

    Qarabağ atları Əbu-Dabidə nümayiş olunub

    Photo
    Video

    Karabakh horses showcased at UAE National Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

