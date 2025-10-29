Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Bayramov meets with Oman Minister of Royal Office

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Bayramov meets with Oman Minister of Royal Office

    As part of his official visit to Oman, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Oman Minister of the Royal Office.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that discussions focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Oman cooperation, emphasizing trade, investment, education, tourism and humanitarian areas.

    "Both sides reaffirmed the importance of active engagement within international organizations, including the UN, OIC and NAM, and agreed to continue mutual support across multilateral platforms," the ministry said in a post on X.

    It was noted that the sides also discussed the current regional security situation in the Middle East and reiterated the importance of joint efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

