Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Vietnam's ruling party official

© Azərbaycan XİN

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, met with Tran Quoc Vuong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a member of the Permanent Secretariat.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov recalled that his official visit to Vietnam coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral cooperation. He also noted that the 60th anniversary of the visit by former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E Mr. Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan will be celebrated in 2019. Tran Quoc Vuong pointed out that this visit, as well as the visit of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 was an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

Elmar Mammadyarov introduced Rauf Aliyev, Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan and the New Azerbaijan Party and added that the relations between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam are developing successfully.

Furthermore, E. Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the productive meetings he held during the official visit and noted that broad discussions were held in terms of identifying the new areas of cooperation.

Touching upon economic cooperation, Minister Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan could play a role of transport link between Vietnam and Europe and spoke about perspective opportunities of the North-South transport corridor.

Tran Quoc Vuong named Azerbaijan and Vietnam as traditionally friendly countries and on behalf of the Communist Party thanked Azerbaijan for its support to Vietnam at various times. He also noted that there is a great potential for the development of existing cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment, energy, transport, education and other spheres.