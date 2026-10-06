Azerbaijan, Russia discuss development of North-South Corridor

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Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk have discussed the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the expansion of cargo transportation between the two countries.

According to Report, citing the Russian government, the issues were discussed during a recent meeting of the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The sides also reviewed cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and investment, industry, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Particular attention was paid to increasing bilateral trade turnover, expanding trade and economic ties, developing transport links, and improving the operation of border crossing points.

Mustafayev and Overchuk also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as decisions adopted during the 24th session of the intergovernmental commission.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects of practical interest to both Azerbaijan and Russia.