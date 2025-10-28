Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, met with Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania, who is visiting Azerbaijan to take part in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Gafarova noted that the second visit by a Romanian official in the past six months signifies the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. Highlighting the importance of the International Parliamentary Conference, the Speaker emphasized that the event serves as a continuation of the initiatives organized by the Milli Majlis throughout the year, bringing together parliamentarians from friendly countries to discuss shared issues.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, supported by numerous high-level visits and signed documents that play an important role in strengthening bilateral ties and form a solid legal framework for cooperation. The sides noted that Azerbaijan"s gas exports make a major contribution to Romania"s energy security, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in education, science, culture, and interregional relations.

The sides hailed steady development of interparliamentary relations. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis noted that the fruitful relations between the two states create a favorable environment for further strengthening cooperation between their legislative bodies. She also highlighted the role of interparliamentary friendship groups and reciprocal visits by parliamentary leaders and MPs in fostering bilateral relations.

Sahiba Gafarova provided an overview of the ongoing peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing the importance of the initialling of a peace agreement in Washington. She emphasized that achieving peace and stability in the region is of special importance, and noted the role of confidence-building measures, including her recent meeting with the Armenian Parliament Speaker to further promote dialogue.

Mircea Abrudean congratulated Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of its Constitution and emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, noting the broad opportunities for developing cooperation in energy, transport, economy, and other fields. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on progress in the normalization process with Armenia, expressing confidence that this will lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also explored ways to further develop interparliamentary cooperation within various committees and discussed deepening collaboration within international parliamentary organizations, and other issues of mutual interest.