Azerbaijan represented at int'l forum held under patronage of King of Morocco

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev has visited the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Report that the Deputy Minister delivered a lecture on "Azerbaijan's foreign and security policy" to the faculty and students of Hassan II University, one of the country's leading higher education institutions located in Casablanca.

Fariz Rzayev provided information about Azerbaijan's active foreign policy course since restoring its independence, bilateral relations, and initiatives within international organizations. He noted that next year Azerbaijan will host prestigious events such as the World Urban Forum and the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Additionally, questions about bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, cooperation within international organizations, as well as recent developments in the region were answered.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister later participated in the 17th International MEDays Forum held under the patronage of the King of Morocco in Tangier.

Nearly 7,000 representatives from 120 countries attended the forum.

Speaking at a panel session dedicated to the global energy agenda, Fariz Rzayev provided information about Azerbaijan's energy policy, noting that Azerbaijan, as a reliable partner, makes an important contribution to regional and global energy security. The presentation also highlighted achievements in the field of alternative energy sources.

In his speech at a panel session dedicated to conflicts ,on November 29, the Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of conflict resolution and respect for the norms and principles of international law in interstate relations. Fariz Rzayev also provided information about the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August 2025, emphasizing that new opportunities have emerged for sustainable peace and cooperation in the region.