Azerbaijan represented at 16th meeting on 1954 Hague Convention

A delegation from Azerbaijan is taking part in the 16th Meeting of the High Contracting Parties to the 1954 Hague Convention, which opened on December 1 at UNESCO headquarters.

According to Report, Azerbaijan"s mission to UNESCO confirmed the participation in a social media post.

"The 16th Meeting of the High Contracting Parties to the 1954 Hague Convention has started at UNESCO Headquarters. The delegation of Azerbaijan is participating at the meeting," the post reads.