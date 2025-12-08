Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with Syria

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with Syria

    Azerbaijan has said it is ready to share its experience in rebuilding liberated territories with Syria, offering support to Damascus as it works towards post-conflict recovery.

    According to Report, the statement was published on the official social media page of Azerbaijan"s embassy in Syria.

    "Azerbaijan is ready to share all the experience it has gained during the process of restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories," the embassy said.

    The diplomatic mission also congratulated the Syrian people on the anniversary of the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad"s regime.

    "On this day, one year ago, the world witnessed the return of Damascus to its people and its liberation from injustice and crimes," the statement said.

    It added that the Syrian people are now working "with great determination and enthusiasm" to rebuild their country across all sectors, expressing confidence that Syria will succeed in restoring a strong state capable of impressive achievements.

    Azərbaycan Suriya ilə ərazilərin bərpası təcrübəsini bölüşməyə hazırdır
    Азербайджан готов поделиться с Сирией опытом восстановления территорий

