Azerbaijan re-elected as member of UNESCO Committee

Azerbaijan has been re-elected as a member of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict for 2025-2029, Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan previously served as a member of the Committee from 2021 to 2025.

The elections took place at the 16th Meeting of States Parties to the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, held on December 1-2.

Six countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for four vacant seats. Following the competitive elections, Azerbaijan received the majority of votes in the first round.

This Committee was established to ensure the protection of cultural property during armed conflicts, monitor compliance with the requirements of the 1954 Hague Convention and its Second Protocol, and facilitate the provision of technical, legal, and institutional support to States in this area.

Azerbaijan's election as a member of the Committee is an indicator of the country's positive image in the field of cultural heritage protection in the international arena, its activity demonstrated on international platforms, and the consistent policies pursued.