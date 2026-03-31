Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

The ranking of states by terrorism threat has been presented according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026 (GTI), Report informs.

Among the countries with the highest terrorist activity and terrorism threat on their territory, the top positions include: 1. Pakistan (8.574), 2. Burkina Faso (8.324), 3. Niger (7.816).

In the mentioned ranking, Syria (7.38) is 6th, Israel (6.79) is 10th, Afghanistan (6.678) is 11th, India (6.428) is 13th, Russia (5.593) is 17th, Iran (5.477) is 18th, the USA (4.521) is 28th, Germany (4.447) is 29th, France (3.224) is 35th, Türkiye (3.212) is 36th, China (1.311) is 54th, Switzerland (0.749) is 67th, the United Arab Emirates (0.749) is 68th, Georgia (0.506) is 77th, and Armenia (0.483) is 81st.

Azerbaijan, which held the 90th ranking position in last year's report with an index of 0.233 in the terrorism threat ranking, rose three positions in 2026, placing 93rd with an index of 0.123, and achieved a high ranking as one of the safest countries in the world regarding terrorism within the possible ranking range of 1 to 100 in ascending order.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) ranking indices are based on calculations of terrorist incidents, deaths, severe consequences, hostages, counter-terrorism efforts, effectiveness of terrorism investigations, and numerous other indicators.

The Global Terrorism Index reports, periodically published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), serve as a reference source for the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, other international organizations, and international academic institutions. The reports are also considered key sources taken into account during foreign investment in the broader economic infrastructure of countries.

As evident from the reports of international organizations, although Azerbaijan is located in a sufficiently sensitive and complex geopolitical space where terror and sabotage threats on religious, political, national, and other grounds are high, thanks to the development and security established as a result of successful domestic and foreign state policy, as well as the effective work carried out by security agencies in the field of counter-terrorism, Azerbaijan has achieved a very high domestic security ranking in the world in recent years.

As the Azerbaijani president has emphasized, security and stability issues must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda more than ever before. Because without this, all other efforts are meaningless.