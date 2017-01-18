Azerbaijan ranks 66th in Passport Index rating

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Passport Index 2017, released on Thursday, ranks countries based on the number of nations their citizens can visit without a visa or on arrival.

Report informs, Azerbaijan stands at 66th position.

In case of Azerbaijani passport, there are about 60 countries (61 Visa-free point). Armenia took 69th place with 58 points, Georgia - 60 place with 67 points, Turkey - 42nd place with 104 points, Russia - 43 place with 103 points and Iran - 96th place with 36 points.

Germany stands at the top with a visa-free score of 157 while Singapore overtakes South Korea and becomes the highest ranked Asian passport with a visa-free score of 156.

Afghanistan’s is the least powerful passport with a visa-free score of just 23.