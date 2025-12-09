Azerbaijan protests EU–Armenia document labeling convicted criminals as 'prisoners'
- 09 December, 2025
- 15:41
Azerbaijan has protested the reference to individuals accused or convicted of war crimes as "prisoners" in a document in document titled "Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership," Report.
"Identification of Armenians, who are accused of and sentenced for crimes against humanity and military crimes, as "prisoners of war," and prioritisation of their release is a serious distortion of realities, and is unacceptable," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
