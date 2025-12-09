Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan protests EU–Armenia document labeling convicted criminals as 'prisoners'

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 15:41
    Azerbaijan protests EU–Armenia document labeling convicted criminals as 'prisoners'

    Azerbaijan has protested the reference to individuals accused or convicted of war crimes as "prisoners" in a document in document titled "Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership," Report.

    "Identification of Armenians, who are accused of and sentenced for crimes against humanity and military crimes, as "prisoners of war," and prioritisation of their release is a serious distortion of realities, and is unacceptable," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

    Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    XİN: Ermənistanla Aİ arasında hərbi cinayətlərdə ittiham olunanların "əsir" kimi qeyd olunması qəbuledilməzdir
    Баку считает неприемлемым указание обвиняемых в военных преступлениях как "пленных" в документе Армения–ЕС

    Latest News

    16:09

    Baku hosts orientation day for third wave of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program

    Business
    16:07
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    16:02

    Germany to authorize record €52B in defense orders

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases gastrotourism potential in South Korea

    Tourism
    15:57

    IATA: Apple makes more money on iPhone cases than airlines make on passengers

    Finance
    15:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia sign multiple cooperation agreements

    Other
    15:41

    Azerbaijan protests EU–Armenia document labeling convicted criminals as 'prisoners'

    Foreign policy
    15:37

    Baku slams inclusion of issues targeting Azerbaijan in Strategic Agenda for EU–Armenia Partnership

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan mulls creation of innovation labs with Google

    ICT
    All News Feed