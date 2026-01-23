Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan PM, Spain's parliament speaker mull bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 19:05
    Azerbaijan"s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Francina Armengol Socias, the President of Spain's Congress of Deputies.

    According to Report, Asadov expressed condolences over the recent railway disaster in Spain that resulted in multiple deaths.

    During the talks, the sides reviewed current cooperation and future prospects, noting the positive momentum in Azerbaijan–Spain relations across multiple sectors. It was emphasised that ties between the two countries are built on principles of friendship and mutual respect.

    Particular attention was given to inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the importance of reciprocal visits and sustained parliamentary dialogue. The discussions also covered opportunities to expand collaboration in trade, investment, energy - including renewable energy - transport, and other key areas.

    Ali Asadov Azerbaijan Francina Armengol Socias Spain cooperation
    Photo
    Əli Əsədov İspaniya Deputatlar Konqresinin sədri ilə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Али Асадов обсудил двустороннее сотрудничество с главой Конгресса депутатов Испании

