    Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General Assembly

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:44
    Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General Assembly

    Azerbaijan plans to host the General Assembly of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the international conference "The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability" at ADA University, Report informs.

    He stated that Azerbaijan will demonstrate leadership during its CICA chairmanship, building on its previous experience: "Thanks to Azerbaijan's efforts and the support of member states, the organization has managed to take the necessary steps in just one year to develop its institutional capacity and enhance trust in the region. A particularly noteworthy example of this development is the partnership initiative to establish the CICA Women's Council, which received the unanimous support of member states. Furthermore, we established the CICA Financial Summit. Both structures will continue to contribute to deepening cooperation within the organization. All this demonstrates that Azerbaijan is achieving its ambitious goals during its chairmanship."

    Azerbaijan will chair the CICA in 2024-2026.

    Azərbaycan AQEM-in Baş Assambleyasını keçirməyi planlaşdırır
    Азербайджан планирует провести Генассамблею СВМДА

