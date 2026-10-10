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    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 13:14
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku

    The Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community (APSC) has officially opened in Baku, with the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan recognizing it as the sole organization authorized to organize and coordinate activities related to the traditional Indonesian martial art in the country, Report informs.

    Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy attended the opening ceremony.

    During the event, the parties signed a relevant document formalizing the recognition of APSC by the Indonesian Embassy.

    The move is expected to support the development of pencak silat in Azerbaijan and strengthen its legal status in the country, with the support of relevant government authorities.

    "Pencak silat has gained international recognition and is represented at competitions in many countries around the world. The Azerbaijani community will prepare athletes to participate in the 21st World Pencak Silat Championship, which will be held in Tashkent from December 5 to 12," Helmy said.

    APSC President Magami Bayramov thanked the Indonesian Embassy for recognizing the community, noting that the decision would provide additional momentum for promoting and developing pencak silat in Azerbaijan.

    Pencak silat is a traditional Indonesian martial art included on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Its development in Azerbaijan is also seen as an opportunity to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku
    Azerbaijan Pencak Silat Community officially inaugurated in Baku

    Berlian Helmy Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations
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    В Баку состоялось открытие Сообщества пенчак силат Азербайджана
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