    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 21:11
    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    The latest NATO Charity Bazaar was held at NATO Headquarters.

    According to Report, as tradition, the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, as well as the Military Representation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to NATO's Military Committee, actively participated in the event.

    At the event, which brought together 38 countries, Azerbaijan's stand featuring national products and its national cuisine was showcased with the sponsorship of the "SAVALAN – ASPI Winery".

    The event was visited by senior officials of NATO's International Staff and International Military Staff, ambassadors and military representatives of allied and partner countries to the Alliance, as well as other guests.

    The Azerbaijani stand featuring national products and our rich cuisine attracted great interest from visitors.

