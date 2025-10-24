Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Azerbaijan, OTS discuss cooperation priorities

    24 October, 2025
    16:32
    Azerbaijan, OTS discuss cooperation priorities

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who is on a visit to Baku, Report informs, citing the MFA.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's priorities during its OTS chairmanship, key issues on the organization's agenda, and future plans.

    Minister Bayramov emphasized that strengthening friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation in all areas within the OTS framework remains a top priority. He noted that Azerbaijan consistently supports the organization's initiatives and efforts to expand its activities and enhance its role, including strengthening the Secretariat and its observer status in international organizations.

    The sides highlighted the significance of the Karabakh Declaration adopted at last year's informal summit in Shusha, as well as the decisions made during this year's summit in Gabala, in promoting multifaceted cooperation among member states. The Omuraliev congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of those events.

    They also reviewed progress on the implementation of initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan at the Gabala summit and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

