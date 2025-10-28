Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian mine action

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 18:17
    A delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Samir Poladov, and representatives of other state authorities is on a visit to NATO headquarters, the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Representatives of Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and other state authorities of Azerbaijan, headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Agency, Samir Poladov, are on a visit to NATO HQ to discuss the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO in humanitarian mine action, the importance of the support of international partners in this field, progress of the current project in the framework of Science for Peace and Security (SPS) with NATO on innovative methods of humanitarian demining, as well as future prospects of cooperation with NATO.

    Azerbaijan has a longstanding and successful history of cooperation with NATO in humanitarian demining, which continues to be one of the domains of cooperation with Alliance," reads the post.

