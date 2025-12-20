Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss peace process in South Caucasus - UPDATED

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Montenegro's Ervin Ibrahimović held meetings in both limited and expanded formats, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian ties, and engagement in international forums.

They emphasized the importance of expanding trade, encouraging investment, strengthening business contacts, and promoting joint projects. The parties also highlighted the effective work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In addition, the ministers reviewed cooperation within the UN, OSCE, and other multilateral structures, reaffirming their commitment to partnership based on mutual trust. Regional issues were also discussed, with Bayramov briefing his counterpart on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

