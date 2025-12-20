Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss peace process in South Caucasus - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 12:48
    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss peace process in South Caucasus - UPDATED

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Montenegro's Ervin Ibrahimović held meetings in both limited and expanded formats, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian ties, and engagement in international forums.

    They emphasized the importance of expanding trade, encouraging investment, strengthening business contacts, and promoting joint projects. The parties also highlighted the effective work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

    In addition, the ministers reviewed cooperation within the UN, OSCE, and other multilateral structures, reaffirming their commitment to partnership based on mutual trust. Regional issues were also discussed, with Bayramov briefing his counterpart on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Montenegrin counterpart Ervin Ibrahimović are holding talks in Baku.

    Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the talks are held in a bilateral format as part of Ibrahimović's official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan Montenegro Foreign Ministers talks Jeyhun Bayramov Ervin Ibrahimović
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov monteneqrolu həmkarını Ermənistanla normallaşma prosesi barədə məlumatlandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Байрамов и Ибрагимович обсудили мирный процесс на Южном Кавказе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    13:47

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro agree to hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    Azerbaijan, Montenegro FMs discuss NATO cooperation

    Foreign policy
    13:43

    Ibrahimović: Montenegro aims to become 28th full EU member by 2028

    Other countries
    13:35

    Ibrahimović: Azerbaijan and Montenegro discuss launching regular flights

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Montenegro have potential for cooperation in transport

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Azerbaijani сompanies invest up to $1 billion in Montenegro

    Domestic policy
    13:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Gambia discuss establishing parliamentary friendship groups

    Foreign policy
    13:08

    Azerbaijan imports $2.65B in vehicles in 11 months

    Business
    13:05

    Türkiye continues investigating C-130 crash near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Region
    All News Feed