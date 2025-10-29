Azerbaijan monitors its citizen's detention in Montenegro via diplomatic channels

Azerbaijan is conducting discussions with Montenegrin law enforcement regarding the detention of an Azerbaijani citizen, with the issue being followed through diplomatic channels, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Montenegro.

The mission noted that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Serbia and its office in Montenegro are closely monitoring reports about disturbances in Podgorica involving Turkish citizens and one Azerbaijani citizen.

"The Embassy and our diplomatic office are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens living and working in Montenegro, as well as to protect their rights and legal interests," the statement read.

The diplomatic mission urged all Azerbaijani citizens residing or traveling in Montenegro to avoid potential mass gatherings, comply strictly with local laws, and immediately contact the embassy or diplomatic office if needed.