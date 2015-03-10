Azerbaijan, Moldova: greater potential for cooperation

Moldovan Prime Minister Kirill Gaburici has met Namiq Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador in Chisinau, MOLDPRESS News Agency reported.

The sides focused on the opportunities for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova noting it should be used more fully. They stressed the necessity of appointing the chairman of the Moldovan side of Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

K. Gaburici and N. Aliyev said that the expansion of relations will increase bilateral economic exchange.

The first meeting of Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Baku. In this regard, the parties stated that the direct flights, connecting the capitals of the two countries, should be organized.

“It also will be a factor, which will help to improve the economic relations between our countries”, the Moldovan Prime Minister added.

Azerbaijani Ambassador congratulated Kirill Gaburici in connection with his appointment as Prime Minister and wished him success.

“There are a lot of mutually beneficial projects for both countries”, the Moldovan Prime Minister underlined.



