    Azerbaijan MFA expresses condolences to Spain over train collision tragedy

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 11:05
    Azerbaijan MFA expresses condolences to Spain over train collision tragedy

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Spain over the train collision tragedy, Report informs.

    "We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic train collision in Córdoba, Spain, which claimed many lives and caused injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Spain. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured," MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN İspaniyaya başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Испании

