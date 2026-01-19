Azerbaijan MFA expresses condolences to Spain over train collision tragedy
Foreign policy
- 19 January, 2026
- 11:05
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Spain over the train collision tragedy, Report informs.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic train collision in Córdoba, Spain, which claimed many lives and caused injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Spain. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured," MFA said on X.
