    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:44
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Guinea

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Guinea on its National Day.

    Report informs that the ministry shared a congratulatory post on X.

    MFA Guinea
    Azərbaycan XİN Qvineyanı təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Гвинею

