Azerbaijan, Luxembourg hold interministerial political consultations

Political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg took place in Luxembourg, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Luxembourg delegation was led by the Head of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Véronique Dockendorf.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including political contacts, consular affairs, economic cooperation, and interaction in education, science, and culture.

The importance of mutual visits and contacts at international venues for maintaining a sustainable dialogue was emphasized.

Interaction within international organizations, including mutual support for candidates, was also discussed.

Special attention was paid to the situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as restoration, reconstruction, and demining work in the liberated territories.

During his visit, Fariz Rzayev held a number of meetings in Luxembourg and took part in roundtable discussions at the University of Luxembourg.