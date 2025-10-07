Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold IGC meeting next week

    • 07 October, 2025
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold IGC meeting next week

    The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Economic Cooperation will be held on October 13-14, Report informs.

    The IGC meeting will be held in Baku.

    The previous, 20th, IGC meeting was held in Astana in March 2024.

    The commission is co-chaired by the minister of energy on the Azerbaijani side and the minister of transport on the Kazakh side.

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for the first six months of 2025 amounted to $301.8 million, 7.5% higher than the same period last year.

    Kazakhstan's main exports to Azerbaijan are: wheat – $101.6 million, oil – $66.2 million, and petroleum products – $8.7 million.

    Kazakhstan's main imports from Azerbaijan are: seamless ferrous metal pipes, tubes, and profiles – $10.8 million, ethylene polymers – $1.3 million, and others.

    Currently, approximately 1,500 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and approximately 150 companies with Kazakhstani capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

    According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, from 2005-2024, the volume of investment attracted from Azerbaijan amounted to $420.8 million, while the volume of investment in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $156.1 million.

    Gələn həftə Azərbaycan-Qazaxıstan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан и Казахстан на следующей неделе проведут заседание МПК

