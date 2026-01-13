Azerbaijan, Italy hold political consultations in Baku

Political consultations have been held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy, the Azerbaijani MFA said, Report informs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with visiting Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli as part of the consultations.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy and discussed the prospects for developing a multidimensional strategic partnership in political, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, education, and other fields. Particular emphasis was placed on joint projects in the energy and education sectors, as well as the importance of the activities of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

It was highlighted that the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held earlier the same day in Baku, was successfully concluded and that the agreements reached would provide additional impetus to bilateral relations.

The parties also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including collaboration on energy and transport projects, as well as alternative energy initiatives.

In addition, other international and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the same day, political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy were held, led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli.