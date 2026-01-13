Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan, Italy hold political consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 17:45
    Azerbaijan, Italy hold political consultations in Baku

    Political consultations have been held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy, the Azerbaijani MFA said, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with visiting Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli as part of the consultations.

    During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy and discussed the prospects for developing a multidimensional strategic partnership in political, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, education, and other fields. Particular emphasis was placed on joint projects in the energy and education sectors, as well as the importance of the activities of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

    It was highlighted that the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held earlier the same day in Baku, was successfully concluded and that the agreements reached would provide additional impetus to bilateral relations.

    The parties also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including collaboration on energy and transport projects, as well as alternative energy initiatives.

    In addition, other international and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

    On the same day, political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy were held, led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli.

    political consultations Italy Azerbaijan Italy-Azerbaijan University Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Jeyhun Bayramov Edmondo Cirielli
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və İtaliya XİN-ləri arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Италия провели межмидовские политконсультации

    Latest News

    19:01

    Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025

    Energy
    18:49

    President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very bright

    Domestic policy
    18:47

    President: Over past 80 years, no other country has achieved such complete, absolute victory as Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    18:45

    President of Azerbaijan: We will forever cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts

    Domestic policy
    18:43

    President: Number of citizens returning to Garabagh increases every month

    Karabakh
    18:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviews Master Plan of Aghdara city

    Domestic policy
    18:38

    President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more war

    Domestic policy
    18:30

    Minister: Opening borders with Türkiye to create new prospects for Armenia

    Region
    18:19

    Disaster losses drop in 2025, picture still 'alarming': Munich Re

    Other countries
    All News Feed